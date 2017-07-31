Links to http://www.circajewels.com/sell-jewelry-watches/.
Status
This advertisement is actively being displayed.
This advertisement has been active since Monday, July 31, 2017 - 10:12am.
This advertisement will expire on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 - 11:59pm, in 1 year 1 day.
Statistics
|Impressions
|Clicks
|Click-thru
|This hour
|22
|0
|0.00%
|Last hour
|51
|0
|0.00%
|Today
|154
|1
|0.65%
|Yesterday
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Last seven days
|154
|1
|0.65%
|This month
|154
|1
|0.65%
|Last month
|0
|0
|0.00%
|This year
|154
|1
|0.65%
|Last year
|0
|0
|0.00%
|All time
|154
|1
|0.65%
Click history
|Time
|User
|URL where clicked
|Jul 31 10:13
|rking
|http://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com/co...
|[details]