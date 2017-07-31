 

CIRCA

CIRCA
Links to http://www.circajewels.com/sell-jewelry-watches/.

Status

This advertisement is actively being displayed.

This advertisement has been active since Monday, July 31, 2017 - 10:12am.

This advertisement will expire on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 - 11:59pm, in 1 year 1 day.

Statistics

ImpressionsClicksClick-thru
This hour2200.00%
Last hour5100.00%
Today15410.65%
Yesterday000.00%
Last seven days15410.65%
This month15410.65%
Last month000.00%
This year15410.65%
Last year000.00%
All time15410.65%

Click history

Timesort iconUserURL where clicked
Jul 31 10:13rkinghttp://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com/co...[details]