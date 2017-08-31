It’s back to school season for everyone



The Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) offers pottery and a variety of other classes for students of all ages. It is among many institutions offering non-credit classes this fall. Photo courtesy of MICA

If you miss school — but not the homework or exams — look into the many continuing education programs offered in town. From aerobics to zoology, there is sure to be something to pique your interest. Here are just a few:

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Towson University

The mission of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Towson University is to offer adults age 50 and older opportunities for continued learning, along with programs and activities for social and cultural enrichment in a congenial and supportive environment.

Courses are offered in such areas as the fine arts, movies, humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, languages and current events. There are book clubs, special interest groups and day trips available as well. To learn more, call (410) 704-3535 or visit www.towson.edu//osher.

Renaissance Institute at Notre Dame of Maryland University

The Renaissance Institute is an active group of more than 300 men and women over the age of 50 who are interested in pursuing lifelong learning and intellectual growth. Courses include public affairs, literature, writing, history, philosophy, music, art, languages, t’ai chi, film, science, computers, water aerobics, dance and acting, and more. For more information, call Linda Kuehn at (410) 532-5351 or visit www.ndm.edu.

Kaleidoscope Lifelong Learning at Roland Park Country School

The goal of Kaleidoscope is to foster a lifelong love of learning within the entire RPCS and Baltimore communities. Programs include book talks; local, regional and international travel; creative pursuits; technology; culinary arts; and personal development. For more information, call (410) 323-5501 or visit www.rpcs.org/compass.

Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA)

The School for Professional and Continuing Studies at this renowned art school offers a wide range of fine arts and design courses in the fields of photography, drawing, painting, ceramics and more. To learn more, call (410) 669-9200 or visit www.mica.edu.

Continuing Education at The Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC)

Life enrichment classes for all ages run the gamut from arts to boating, fitness, outdoor activities, crafts, health and wellness, hobbies, languages and more. There is a separate division for older adults, with courses offered in such areas as the arts, computers, history/politics, and humanities and culture. For more information, call (443) 840-4700 or visit www.ccbcmd.edu.

Women’s Institute of Torah

The Rebbetzin Frieda K. Hirmes Women’s Institute of Torah (WIT) provides continuing education courses and programs to the women of the Baltimore Jewish community. Courses and programs are designed to enhance personal knowledge and enrich one’s Jewish experience. For more information, call (410)-358-2545 or visit www.witbaltimore.org.

Institute for Christian and Jewish Studies

The Institute for Christian and Jewish Studies (ICJS) is a nonprofit organization that concentrates on disarming religious hatred and establishing models of interfaith understanding. Founded in 1987 by an interfaith coalition of laity and clergy, the ICJS offers a variety of educational programs that highlight the distinctiveness of the Christian and Jewish traditions, and confront the misunderstandings that have evolved in the communities. To learn more, call (410) 494-7161, or visit www.icjs.org.

Odyssey Non-Credit Liberal Arts Programs at The Johns Hopkins University

Odyssey has a wide selection of courses, workshops and lecture series delivered by JHU faculty and community experts. Personal enrichment programs are offered in fields ranging from science to art, writing to photography. For more information, call (410) 516-4842 or visit www.odyssey.jhu.edu.