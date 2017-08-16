Appraisals added to annual 50+ Expos

Who will be the lucky winner of a 10-day vacation for two to China? Two lucky registrants at the 2017 Beacon 50+Expos, that’s who!

For the 18th year in a row, the Beacon Newspapers expects to attract thousands of attendees to its two expos — free, annual events featuring health screenings, informative resources, an expert speaker, flu shots and entertainment for older adults and their families.

This year’s events will take place at two locations this fall: on Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Silver Spring Civic Center in downtown Silver Spring, Md., and on Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 4 p.m., at Springfield Town Center in Springfield, Va.

The keynote speaker at both locations will be Matthew Quinn, of Quinn’s Auction Galleries. Quinn is a seven-year veteran appraiser on PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow.” He will talk about “Valuables hiding in your attic or basement.”

Expo attendees are encouraged to bring with them up to two items they would like to have appraised. Professionals from Quinn’s will be present to provide verbal appraisals of paintings, prints, autographs, glassware, crystal, knick-knacks, Asian art, rare books, jewelry and other hand-carryable items. Two items may be appraised, at $5 per item (to be donated to charity).

A free 10-day trip to China for two will be given away at each Expo as Grand Door Prizes, in addition to other door prizes. The China trips — which include airfare to and within China, luxury hotel accommodations, most meals, and an English-speaking tour guide — are provided by Nexus Holidays. (Please note: One door prize entry per person per Expo.)

The expos will also offer exercise demonstrations (jazz dance, tai chi and more) and free health screenings — including blood pressure, bone density, balance, vascular and glaucoma screenings — along with flu vaccines, free with a Medicare card.

More than 100 exhibitors — including government agencies, nonprofits and local businesses — will offer information and answer questions about retirement communities, home remodeling, financial planning, healthcare, travel, fitness, senior services and more. Giveaways will be plentiful.

The Beacon Newspapers presents its 50+Expos each fall as a community service. Sponsors include CVS pharmacy, Comcast, Holy Cross Health, and CareFirst BlueCrossBlueShield, among others.

Volunteers are needed for two-hour shifts at both events.

For more information — or to exhibit, sponsor or volunteer — call (301) 949-9766 or visit www.theBeaconNewspapers.com/50-expos.